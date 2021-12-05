has come out strong during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and viewers have been lauding her for fearlessly calling out Abhijit Bichukale's despicable behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in front of . Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rashami Desai nominates Abhijit Bichukale to be guilty of name-calling and using foul language

The episode saw entering the house and giving some interesting tasks to the housemates. Furthermore, she asked the contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami promptly nominated Abhijit, given how he has been name-calling Shamita and using foul language which is unacceptable in nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gautam Gulati slams makers for allowing violence after the Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal incident; says, 'Evict whoever is breaking rules'

Abhijit defended himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and said, "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep such girls under my shoes)." After listening to his words everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita lunges at him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan calls Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 a 'Big Bore' show: 'After 15 minutes I lose my interest in it'

Viewers were mighty impressed by Rashami's strong stand against Abhijit and called her a winner material. They even said that Rashami has improved a lot since her stint on Bigg Boss 13.

@TheRashamiDesai has improved all the cons what was in season 13 and she has come in season 15 as a winner material. Liking her POVs, hope to see more in right ways. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #biggboss15 #rashamidesai — Gargi Roy (@theselfgargiroy) December 4, 2021

That's true ?? Bole hue shabd haunt karte hain, chubte hain ??#RashamiDesai#BiggBoss15 — enigma (@m_i_enigma) December 4, 2021

#RashamiDesai is looking damn strong Loving the way she's taking stand against Abhijit in front of Salman

That's what we want to see

Strong and fearless personality She said it very correct that Abhijit use to twist his words according to the situation#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Krishi UmRash FC (@KrishiRajppot) December 4, 2021

#SalmanKhan always wanted this version of #RashamiDesai. BB13 waalo ko yaad hoga, Salman ne kaha tha mujhe laga tha aap Shilpa jaise kheloge. He likes outspoken fierce Rashami ?♥️#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ainvayi.hi (@Ainvayi_hi) December 4, 2021

This #WeekendKaVaar is special for #rashamians and #RashamiDesai because after all the hate and trolls we got, this is the best answer to give them. Everything Rashami says is on point and correct and #Salmankhan agrees with it all! FIERY QUEEN RASHAMI DESAI @TheRashamiDesai — Fatmah Saggaf (@SaggafFatmah) December 4, 2021

She going vry good, to the point ❤️?..

Everyone in the BB15 house felt his chauvinistic comments, but no one has the audacity to put it infront of ppl.

If u feeling uncomfrtbl, Ntng should be taken for granted, speak out?. #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/imxBYE9sn8 — Sruthi? (@thegirlwhoknowz) December 4, 2021

