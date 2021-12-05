Rashami Desai has come out strong during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and viewers have been lauding her for fearlessly calling out Abhijit Bichukale's despicable behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in front of Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rashami Desai nominates Abhijit Bichukale to be guilty of name-calling and using foul language
The episode saw Raveena Tandon entering the house and giving some interesting tasks to the housemates. Furthermore, she asked the contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami promptly nominated Abhijit, given how he has been name-calling Shamita and using foul language which is unacceptable in nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gautam Gulati slams makers for allowing violence after the Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal incident; says, 'Evict whoever is breaking rules'
Abhijit defended himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and said, "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep such girls under my shoes)." After listening to his words everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita lunges at him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan calls Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 a 'Big Bore' show: 'After 15 minutes I lose my interest in it'
Viewers were mighty impressed by Rashami's strong stand against Abhijit and called her a winner material. They even said that Rashami has improved a lot since her stint on Bigg Boss 13.
