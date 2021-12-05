Bigg Boss 15: Viewers call Rashami Desai 'winner material' for calling out Abhijit Bichukale's behaviour in front of Salman Khan – read tweets

Rashami Desai has come out strong during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and viewers have been lauding her for fearlessly calling out Abhijit Bichukale's despicable behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in front of Salman Khan.