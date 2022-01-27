Bigg Boss 15: Viewers express anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' – 'She should call Karan Kundrra uncle then'

When Shamita Shetty was giving Karan Kundrra a massage and Tejasswi Prakash pulled her by her leg and called her an aunty. Viewers are now slamming Tejasswi for her absurd behaviour against Shamita.