Bigg Boss 15 viewers have been expressing their anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling an aunty during the final task of the show. Tejasswi and Shamita got into a heated fight after Shamita got on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage after the latter said that he was not impressed by Tejasswi's massaging skills.

Moments later, Shamita was seen giving Karan a massage and Tejasswi pulled her by her leg. Tejaswwi got insecure and said, "It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defended herself by saying it's just a massage. Later she was seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal. An angry Tejasswi, said, "That aunty is on top of this one too."

This bothered Shamita, who retaliated saying, "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience. It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me. She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me."

Shamita also refused to accept Tejasswi's apology and asked her to stay away from her. She was later seen crying over the entire incident saying that she has always been subjected to personal attacks right from the beginning of the show. Viewers slammed Tejasswi for her absurd behaviour and were of the opinion that if wants to call Shamita an aunty, she address Karan as uncle since there isn't much age difference between Shamita and Karan.

Take a look.

Then have guts to hear insecure if u are insecure don't cry saying I am not insecure if you clearly are and karan and shamita me jyada difference nai hai age me so maybe she should call him uncle then — Divya Aahir (@DivyaAahir) January 26, 2022

And yet you support a woman who has been so demeaning to another woman. You have 3 daughters too. Teja has been disrespectful with Shamita and other women in BB all the time. Think twice what kind of a woman you support ? — Nalini Prakash (@NeeluKKP) January 26, 2022

Shamita should give a tight slap to tejaswi for her battamizi.. — chitra chatterjee (@chitrachatterj6) January 26, 2022

Spineless man...I hav never seen a more manipulative man in ma life..they both deserve each other.....shit people.....we love u shamita...stay strong — Tenzin (@Tenzin70454363) January 26, 2022

Bheja full of negativity and jealousy.

All those siding Bheja must put themselves in Shamita's place and see how it feels to be told all those things in front of public. They will never realise it unless it happens with them SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY — Diya Sidheart ❤❤❤❤ (@diya1507) January 26, 2022

Shamita protested for Teja calling her aunty,infront of the audience brought by #BiggBoss15 makers,and even the audience also cheered for Shamita,seeing which Bheja ran out ?.

#ShamitaShetty did real Entertainment for the instead of doing nothing like Teja nd Karan. https://t.co/uFYWcF6rOQ — Abhinav (@realADtweets21) January 26, 2022

Aunty chodo babu “what is pulling leg” ur sister is a kid ? Stupid female if I’m in Shamita place I’d give shown her right place ! Immature nai she is a idiot now what ? @PRATIK_PGW shame on u to cover her mistakes laad garpe public m nai samje https://t.co/rhZXmVYI1w — Priyu (@Stan3Priyu) January 26, 2022

