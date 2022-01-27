Bigg Boss 15 viewers have been expressing their anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling Shamita Shetty an aunty during the final task of the show. Tejasswi and Shamita got into a heated fight after Shamita got on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage after the latter said that he was not impressed by Tejasswi's massaging skills. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 116, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant feels Tejasswi Prakash will make Karan Kundrra's life hell
Moments later, Shamita was seen giving Karan a massage and Tejasswi pulled her by her leg. Tejaswwi got insecure and said, "It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defended herself by saying it's just a massage. Later she was seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal. An angry Tejasswi, said, "That aunty is on top of this one too." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh stuns fans with his new avatar; netizens say 'kadak' – watch video
This bothered Shamita, who retaliated saying, "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience. It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me. She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Truth behind Sidharth Shukla's family's statement, Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6, Mouni Roy's wedding functions and more
Shamita also refused to accept Tejasswi's apology and asked her to stay away from her. She was later seen crying over the entire incident saying that she has always been subjected to personal attacks right from the beginning of the show. Viewers slammed Tejasswi for her absurd behaviour and were of the opinion that if wants to call Shamita an aunty, she address Karan as uncle since there isn't much age difference between Shamita and Karan.
