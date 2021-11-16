has found herself at the end of heavy criticism after she told Rajiv Adatia to spit in VIP members Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian's food. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: A lookback at wild card entry Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling chemistry that proves Karan Kundrra may have a reason to worry [PICS]

As we all know that Bigg Boss 15 house has been divided into VIPs and non-VIPs. The VIP members have been bestowed with the power to run the house at their will. The drama unfolded when the VIPs dominated their housemates by conspiring to palm off their tasks on the non-VIP housemates, leading to frustration and annoyance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang to enter as wild card? Big twist ahead in Tejassvi Prakash – Karan Kundrra's ‘love’ story

In the promo of today's episode, the VIP members were seen giving ratings to non-VIP members from the scale of 1 to 5. Tejasswi gave 1 rating to Rajiv that left him quite unhappy. He slammed the VIPs saying, "You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha and Shamita (Shetty).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get romantic in Goa; latter kisses and tells his lady love, 'you are everything that I wished for' - View pics

Adding to Rajiv's anger, Neha, who had received 2 ratings, told him, "Unke khaane me thook dena thoda sa (you should spit a little bit in their food).” Her statement didn't go down well with the netizens who have been expressing their disgust over Neha's insensitive remark against the housemates.

Take a look.

#NehaBhasin wanting to spit on VIP members food is vindictive and downright disgusting! She has returned to #BiggBoss to ruin her image completely. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Abinash (@Abinash03111992) November 16, 2021

Did I watch the promo for tomorrow right...did #NehaBhasin just say " you can spit a bit on their food!!!!" How disgusting is this creature - if that is what she said...ewww...that's a classy woman in india today?????? — Gulshan Ghawi (@GulGhawi) November 15, 2021

#NehaBhasin, HMs won't take your nasty suggestion & spit in each other's food. But your staff will surely spit in yours after seeing your behavior in #BBOTT & #BB15. ??

#BiggBoss15 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) November 15, 2021

Teach your kid not to spit in other people’s food and not to bitch about other women. Look at yourselves first! @KishwerM @SuyyashRai #bb15 #biggboss15 #NehaBhasin — Naffboo (@nafayy_) November 14, 2021

Neha bhasin khane m thook degi ....kya wahiyaat aurat h

Nikalo isko abhi ... Evicte now..

Kya samjhti h apne aap ko ..#bb15 — Bollywood (@Bollywooodmafia) November 16, 2021

#NehaBhasin: Iske khane me thoda sa thook dete hai. @GAUAHAR_KHAN mast entertaining hai aur mast pardafash kar rahi hai. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — ????????? ℙ????? ? (@rubi_dilaik_) November 16, 2021

Neha Bhasin has been at loggerheads with Karan Kundrra ever since she entered into the house as a wildcard contestant. She has been constantly accused of creating rift between housemates by telling them certain things about that she has got to know after watching the previous episodes.