It seems like the tension between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty has finally escalated into a hardcore battle. During the captaincy task, Bigg Boss divided housemates into two parivars (families) and gave each contestant a random secret of the opposite team. Each contestant was given a chance to enter the room wherein they will spill out the secret of a contestant to eliminate their chances of becoming the new captain of the house. Shamita voted against Tejasswi, significantly eliminating her chances of winning the position of captain. This infuriated Tejasswi to a great extent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 33, Live Updates: Shamita eliminates Tejasswi's chances of winning the position of captain
Tejasswi began discussing Shamita's strategy to Karan Kundrra of eliminating her from the captaincy race. She tagged Shamita's behaviour as of an insecure and jealous person. Tejasswi tried to confide in Karan about how twisted this game was becoming. Karan told her that their rivalry was evident and this thing was bound to happen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, November 3, Day 33, Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty come to blows as they fight for captaincy
Tejasswi has been aiming to become the house captain for a while now, but Shamita’s actions have cast a shadow of doubt over her goal. She told Karan that she is going to confront Shamita and set the records straight. Shamita, on the other hand, was trying to justify her actions to Pratik and Karan that she has no grudges against Tejasswi. And since the task was designed in such a way that she had to eliminate someone from the captaincy race, then she had to take Tejasswi out of the race. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: THIS sweet video of Karan Kundrra leaning on Tejasswi Prakash while holding hands will leave TejRan fans gushing – watch here
Many viewers felt that Tejasswi overreacted to Shamita's actions and had been sharing their views on the matter. However, Tejasswi's fans felt that she did the right thing by calling Shamita out openly instead of bitching about her behind her back. Take a look.
In the upcoming episode, Tejasswi will confront Shamita and demand an explanation from her for her behaviour. Shamita will say that she wants the captaincy for herself. “I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house,” Shamita will say. To which, Tejasswi will retort, “This looks like insecurity!”
It remains to be seen if their fight will escalate from here onwards.
