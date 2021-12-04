Bigg Boss 15: Viewers remain divided over Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately – read tweets

From Shamita Shetty fainting during her ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately during tasks, the Bigg Boss house has turned upside down over the past couple of days.