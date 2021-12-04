A lot has happened inside the Bigg Boss 15 house during the BB Games series. From fainting during her ugly fight with to Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately during tasks, the Bigg Boss house has turned upside down over the past couple of days. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 62, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash accuses Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately

While Shamita and Devoleena's tussle has been the most talked about topics on social media, viewers have now been left divided over Pratik and Karan's physical fight and Tejasswi jumping in to defend Karan for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Virus for society', 'Shameless', angry fans of Pratik Sehajpal remind Tejasswi Prakash of times she got 'touchy' with him — read tweets

During the BB Games series, the non-VIPs were seen competing against each other in a task where they were to make sword out of clay. Since the non-VIPs were performing the task peacefully, the VIP members wanted them to fight for their survival. The non-VIPs followed suit. However, in their attempts, their fights turned ugly. Pratik and Karan ended up getting physical where Pratik accused Karan of kicking him. Pratik was seen crying over the matter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After several wildcard entries, now Shehnaaz Gill approached to enter the show as a guest?

Later, when Nishant confronted Karan for his actions, Karan defended himself saying that he didn't intend to kick Pratik and if he has, it would have happened my mistake and he would apologise for that. But Pratik was not ready to buy his justification.

Amid their argument, Tejasswi jumped to Karan's defense and gave Pratik his own example stating that there have been times when he has accidentally touched girls inappropriately during the previous tasks. Pratik denied Tejasswi's accusations and even Rashami told Tejasswi that it was the wrong example to mention in this particular situation. Tejasswi defended herself saying that she didn't mean it the way it has come out but she was just giving an example to make Pratik realise that such things happen in the heat of the moment.

Viewers too were divided between Pratik, Karan and Tejasswi. While some supported Pratik and slammed Karan and Tejasswi, some supported TejRan and slammed Pratik for his actions.

Take a look.

Her choice of word is also right i don't find her wrong at all RD and UR ne theka le rakha h teja ko negative dikhane ka the way teja said yesterday's night convo jo ye log jyada bolte hai wahi bahar mudda banta that's why everyone is desperate to prove her wrong #TejasswiPrakash https://t.co/rr5Ry9YolS — Prati•°-°• (@Tejatroop98) December 3, 2021

KK fought with Pra for Teju?Did I miss something?He started throwing mud over Nish&Pra as part of task bt when he was confronted by Nish KK said he did that coz they were touching Teju ?? (1/2)#TejasswiPrakash — Tufayel Munna (@Munna60084830) December 3, 2021

She was just trying to justify KK.She said when you did the same thing before we said task Mai aisa ho jata hai and Now KK faced the same situation. It happens in game . She was just trying to explain it#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/yyC2a5mXBK — Moon's TanJIN (@Tanjin20230536) December 3, 2021

After seeing these Pictures Some people are still trying to prove #TejasswiPrakash Wrong and Negative. There's a line that should never be crossed while addressing & handling Girls. You can't treat them like Men. Teja was the only Girl playing in a physical Task against 5 Men. pic.twitter.com/WuPM8ydOCS — Farhad Wakeel (@Farhad_Says) December 3, 2021

He just put all the blame on Teja!! Teja said task hai aisa lagtahe!! Ohh gosh this man is such a monster!!.

Teja u better understand and stay away!!#TejasswiPrakash #BossBabe #bb15 #TejaTroops https://t.co/fHYUgkL4jd — Sumaiya｡♡ Teja Ki Paid PR✨ (@DurrRaho) December 3, 2021

Teju was 100% right. Just like she believes pratik n nish holding her did not have bad intentions y were they not agreeing to kk saying he didnt had bad intentions since its a task n usme lagegahi. #tejran #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — Sid mania (@BhagyaJ2) December 3, 2021

@TheRashamiDesai took stand for #PratikSehajpaI of wrong accusations (example/statement) given by #TejasswiPrakash And also she took stand for #DevoleenaBhattacharjee for the statement which was passed by #ShamitaShetty. This made us (#Rashamians )❤️ — Arsh (@AwwArsh) December 3, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.