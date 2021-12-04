A lot has happened inside the Bigg Boss 15 house during the BB Games series. From Shamita Shetty fainting during her ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately during tasks, the Bigg Boss house has turned upside down over the past couple of days. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 62, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash accuses Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately
While Shamita and Devoleena's tussle has been the most talked about topics on social media, viewers have now been left divided over Pratik and Karan's physical fight and Tejasswi jumping in to defend Karan for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Virus for society', 'Shameless', angry fans of Pratik Sehajpal remind Tejasswi Prakash of times she got 'touchy' with him — read tweets
During the BB Games series, the non-VIPs were seen competing against each other in a task where they were to make sword out of clay. Since the non-VIPs were performing the task peacefully, the VIP members wanted them to fight for their survival. The non-VIPs followed suit. However, in their attempts, their fights turned ugly. Pratik and Karan ended up getting physical where Pratik accused Karan of kicking him. Pratik was seen crying over the matter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After several wildcard entries, now Shehnaaz Gill approached to enter the show as a guest?
Later, when Nishant confronted Karan for his actions, Karan defended himself saying that he didn't intend to kick Pratik and if he has, it would have happened my mistake and he would apologise for that. But Pratik was not ready to buy his justification.
Amid their argument, Tejasswi jumped to Karan's defense and gave Pratik his own example stating that there have been times when he has accidentally touched girls inappropriately during the previous tasks. Pratik denied Tejasswi's accusations and even Rashami told Tejasswi that it was the wrong example to mention in this particular situation. Tejasswi defended herself saying that she didn't mean it the way it has come out but she was just giving an example to make Pratik realise that such things happen in the heat of the moment.
Viewers too were divided between Pratik, Karan and Tejasswi. While some supported Pratik and slammed Karan and Tejasswi, some supported TejRan and slammed Pratik for his actions.
