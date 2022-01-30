Bigg Boss 15: 'VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI' trends on Twitter; Tejasswi Prakash fans declare her the winner

Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced today. Currently, there are five contestants inside the house Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt.