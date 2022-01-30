The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take place today. In yesterday’s episode, was eliminated and currently, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt are inside the house. Reportedly, Nishant has decided to take the Rs. 10 lakh money bag and leave the show. Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about who will be winning the show, and fans of Tejasswi have already declared her the winner. 'VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI' has been trending on Twitter. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! These pics of Asim Riaz, Shweta Tiwari, Ananya Panday and more will add a perfect dose of laughter for the weekend

A fan posted, "Hey, In this season I really like Tejasswi Prakash because She is very strong and She puts her point clearly.. VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI." Another one wrote, "It's #BB15 finale day and can't wait to see #TejasswiPrakash lifting trophy Are you Excited Troops ?? VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI." One more fan tweeted, "Tejasswi u rocking girl..u r the winner of biggboss season 15.u played this game very gracefully. VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI #TejasswiPrakash." One the fans predicted that Teja is the winner she was standing in the centre while performing with , "#TejasswiPrakash VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI Winner Always stands in Center."

Tejasswi Prakash's journey in Bigg Boss 15 has been quite interesting. From fights with Shamita to romance to Karan, the actress has always grabbed the attention of the viewers. Well, her fight with Shamita is not coming to an end as even yesterday during the grand finale episode the two actresses fought with each other.