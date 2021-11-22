Bigg Boss 15 has been one drab season. Now, finally the contestants have been told where they have gone wrong. The show is all about relationships and how you come across to the world when you take decisions based on your bonds. There are very few people who managed to do that in Bigg Boss 15. While the rest babbled about the game, the only ones who managed to make some bonds are Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia. Yesterday, we saw the press round. It will continue till today. It seems Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia have been placed in the bottom six. The new twist will be brought by the wild cards who may the power to save a couple from them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar again SLAMS rumours of entering Salman Khan's show; talks about bad relationships in Ask Me Anything session

Many feel this is unfair. Vikas Gupta who is a close friend of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash said that Umar Riaz was one of the best of the season. Take a look at his tweet...

Purely based on the GamePlay I will be hugely disappointed if #UmarRiaz #RajivAdatia r asked to leave the #BiggBoss15 house. Umar is not only deserving but 1 of the best this season & Rajiv although a wildcard his unique entertaining personality makes this season ? #VikasGupta — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) November 21, 2021

Vikas Gupta has been a part of three seasons of the show. Last year, he said he needed to do the show as he had some financial issues. Fans of Umar Riaz will remember that Vikas Gupta was hated by fans during Bigg Boss 13. They feel he came inside the house to only ruin Asim Riaz's game.

I totally agree with you Vikash.Only thing what was the necessity & on what bases Media were allowed for Selection.This show is purely run by the Audience.Highly disappointed. Let Audience gets the privilege.#UmarRiaz growth & contribution in the show is immense.#HeartOfBBUmar — KarmaSu ?‍?✍️ (@iamrealsunita) November 21, 2021

Isn't BB a reality show based on the voting of the audience. Then why is the media and wild cards given the right to select the top 5 and eliminate the others. Let the audience decide whom they want to see in the show. Reason for pathetic trp this season#UmarRiaz #HeartOfBBUmar — RadheShyam (@SwathiBandhu) November 21, 2021

There is no doubt that Umar Riaz deserves too stay on. In fact, the audience sees him as one of the top five of the show. With some contestants getting double and triple chances to be on Bigg Boss, arguing with the nepotism angle looks super fake.