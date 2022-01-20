Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta DEFENDS Karan Kundrra for his 'toxic' relationship with Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'It is very easy to blame the guy'

Bigg Boss 15 is known for a couple of reasons and TejRan aka Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship. Their relationship has seen a lot of highs and lows and it has also been labelled as toxic. Vikas Gupta has come in Karan's defence over the same.