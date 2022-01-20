Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the dullest seasons so far. The TRPs have been all-time low throughout the season. A couple of things have worked in favour of the makers and TejRan is one of them. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond has grabbed a lot of headlines in Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about things in the Bigg Boss verse. TejRan shippers are loving their bond while solo stans are hating the other party in the relationship. TejRan's relationship has also been labelled as toxic. Karan has been blamed for the same. And Vikas Gupta, Karan's good friend has come out in his support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 110, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant blames Tejasswi Prakash for playing the emotional card

Vikas Gupta has come of Karan's defence in the same. He recently spoke to ETimes and said that it is not right to blame just one person in a relationship. Vikas said that when he comes across comments saying that Karan is in a toxic relationship and blamed for the same, he feels it is right to an extent. He reasoned that it is toxic from the other side as well saying that a relationship is not a one-sided thing. He said if one person in a relationship is troubling another one, the other one will not keep quiet and would do the same or retaliate. He said that it is very easy to blame the guy.

"Everyone remembers the fact that he shouted at her and said "Shakal dekh apni" but no one remembers when Tejasswi told him "tu kayarta ki Nishaani hai" (you are a symbol of cowardice)," Vikas told the portal. He added that one needs to understand that it is happening from both sides. Vikas revealed that he has four friends locked inside the house. Vikas is friends with Karan Kundrra, , Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal and hence cannot enter the house this season.