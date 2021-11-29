Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta FINALLY reacts to reports of entering as a wild card

Bigg Boss 15 is one helluva boring season. Since two days, there are rumours that he might enter the house as a wild card along with Abhijeet Bichukale. This news was met with mixed responses. There are many who want to see him as a guest to motivate his close friends, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. But seeing him as a wild card was not met with an enthusiastic response. He has been on the show for three consecutive seasons. In two of them he was a contestant, and a connection in one. Vikas Gupta said he is now in Dehradun, his hometown and is not taking part in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arshi Khan, Paras Chhabra, Rubina Dilaik to be roped in as Challengers/Mentors? Here's the list – view pics

Dehradun ? I am Coming ❤️ — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) November 27, 2021

Shooting for my Web Series #Classof2020 & Happily Busy with #KaranandKareena. There is no way that I m entering the #Biggboss house Today,Tom or day after ? Pls Don't circulate fake news. Let the focus be on the Contestants in #BiggBoss15 Its their time to Shine #VikasGupta — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) November 28, 2021

These rumours began after Rohan Mehra under a video congratulated him for going on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. He is a part of the show Class of 2020, which is going to release soon. Vikas Gupta is working on a couple of shows and it is evident he is in a good space. The past couple of years had been a hard one on him. But now he is back to doing what he loves best, which is writing content and executing it.