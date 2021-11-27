Bigg Boss 15 is making news for its wild card entries all of whom have been on the show before. Now, we have seen Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai inside as the wild cards. There is one more challenger in the form of her husband, Ritesh. Fans are now speculating if Vikas Gupta is also going to enter inside. This has happened after Rohan Mehra left a comment on a video posted by Vikas Gupta. As we know, the former is a part of his show, Class of 2020. Vikas Gupta has been a part of seasons 11, 13 and 14. Last year, his stint on the show was a rather unfortunate one with the incident involving Arshi Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra and says 'ishq mein nikamme ho rahe'; Tejasswi Prakash leaves host irritated as she gets defensive

Rohan Mehra commented, "Congratulations for Bigg boss season 15 bro . Can't wait to see you as a wild card this year as well." As we know, he is a very good friend of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. A fan of Kundrra wrote, "Vikas you are our only hope now....KK needs you.. he is being unnecessarily demotivated by everybody...please let him know we love him and he is doing his best with whatever tasks he has been given so far. Please VG don't disappoint us. Please." He is also close to Tejasswi Prakash. This is how some people reacted to the news...

Rohan Mehra has commented on Vikas Gupta's recent IG post and revealed that Vikas Gupta is the new wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 15. Welcome back Vikas. Pehle asim ne band bajayi thi Ab Umar bajayega #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 — Ashfaq Aazmi (@Mohamme36328727) November 26, 2021

Breaking! Rohan Mehra commented on Vikas Gupta Insta Post, "Congratulations for Bigg Boss Season 15 bro. Can't wait to see you as a wild card this year as well" Is Vikas Gupta coming again in BB this season as well?? #PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik — Pratik Fam (@SanjilSingh) November 26, 2021

We have to wait and see if this is indeed true! The house has five contestants from the original lot and new wild cards. The poor TRPs of the season have been an issue of huge concern for everyone.