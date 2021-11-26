Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin will be missed; Jay Bhanushali disappointed, say viewers – read tweets

For many it was strange to look at the eviction of Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin as they seemed to be trying to give their best. Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, gave up the task in between, which disappointed the audience.