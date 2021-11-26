Bigg Boss 15 housemates were in for a surprise mid-week elimination with not just one, two but three contestants were shown the exit door in tonight's episode. While Simba Nagpal was already eliminated during the crucial nomination task, , and Vishal Kotian couldn't survive today's task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 55, Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian get eliminated

along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa took over Bigg Boss duties and gave housemates a task where bottom 6 contestants were supposed bring out reactions from top 5 contestants. They gave their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants while sitting inside a radio room.

From smearing cream all over them to putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention, bottom 6 contestants tried their best to make top 5 contestants laugh. The task was monitored by the audience who were to vote for the contestants who they liked the most.

A shirtless Umar Riaz did horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them. On the other hand, Vishal dressed up like a girl and walke up to Shamita to said, "Your sister is here." Rajiv Adatia went after Nishant and made all kinds of funny annoying sounds in his ears. Jay started applying lipstick on Shamita and Tejasswi. They struggled to hide her amusement but managed to keep their eyes off him.

As the task came to an end, Jay along with Neha and Vishal got eliminated. Neha Bhasin had entered the show as wild card contestant along with Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh already left the show due to health reasons and now Neha's journey has going to end. For many it was strange to look at the eviction of Vishal as he seemed to be trying to give his best. Jay, on the other hand, gave up the task in between, which disappointed the audience.

So finally Jay Bhanushali also got evicted from #BiggBoss15 house. pic.twitter.com/Ail02AEuud — ?????♡︎ (@ooye_Jerry) November 25, 2021

Vishal kotian people misunderstood you. But you're a truly great human being. Keep shining, I wish you go ahead in life and be a lot more successful ❤️. #VishalKotian @aapkabirbal — Anushka Dutta (@Anushka48339556) November 25, 2021

Feeling sad for #VishalKotian

From few days bonding between#UmarRiaz n him was outstanding

Will miss both cute friends moments pic.twitter.com/6XZUCtYxO7 — asim riaz..? (@Ashish59746115) November 25, 2021

No i don't want to believe that #VishalKotian is out of the show.@BiggBoss couldn't you see his zeal to win the show.He gave the people hope that though they are not born rich they can still make a name for themselves.#VishalKotian you left the show and took our heart with you❤️ — Suman Kk (@SumanKk5) November 25, 2021

He did every possible thing to survive and shine in the game. Always kept his fans entertained, always was there for people who broke down emotionally. A true winner of hearts #VishalKotian ❤️ https://t.co/JUrZ5xnDyQ — Vishal Kotian Official (@aapkabirbal) November 25, 2021

She definitely made the HOUSE a HOME!...Last Goodbye was very emotional. #PratikSehajpal and #NehaBhasin will always be remembered for their Friendship in Bigg Boss which was against the Odd! The final Hugged between Pratik and Neha summarize their love and Friendship forever pic.twitter.com/vSuFadlFuP — Claroy Gomes (@claroygomes) November 25, 2021

Contestants like #NehaBhasin and #VishalKotian are out and three bakwas wcs are in seriously guys. Abhi toh BB thodha interesting lagne lagi thi. This time creative team just sucks.#BB15 — Tulip SidHeart (@TBrathy) November 25, 2021

#NehaBhasin i learnt a lot about you and a lot from you during your stint in #BiggBoss

Your journey was inspirational.I saw you inspire lots and lots of people every day and I am SUPER proud of you sis!I love you!

Special thanks to all the #NBWarriors. U ROCK!!@NehaBhasinTeam — Anubhav Bhasin (@BhasinAnubhav) November 25, 2021

