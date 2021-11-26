Bigg Boss 15 housemates were in for a surprise mid-week elimination with not just one, two but three contestants were shown the exit door in tonight's episode. While Simba Nagpal was already eliminated during the crucial nomination task, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian couldn't survive today's task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 55, Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian get eliminated
Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa took over Bigg Boss duties and gave housemates a task where bottom 6 contestants were supposed bring out reactions from top 5 contestants. They gave their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants while sitting inside a radio room. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Simba Nagpal and Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian also shown the exit door? Deets inside
From smearing cream all over them to putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention, bottom 6 contestants tried their best to make top 5 contestants laugh. The task was monitored by the audience who were to vote for the contestants who they liked the most. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz
A shirtless Umar Riaz did horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them. On the other hand, Vishal dressed up like a girl and walke up to Shamita to said, "Your sister is here." Rajiv Adatia went after Nishant and made all kinds of funny annoying sounds in his ears. Jay started applying lipstick on Shamita and Tejasswi. They struggled to hide her amusement but managed to keep their eyes off him.
As the task came to an end, Jay along with Neha and Vishal got eliminated. Neha Bhasin had entered the show as wild card contestant along with Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh already left the show due to health reasons and now Neha's journey has going to end. For many it was strange to look at the eviction of Vishal as he seemed to be trying to give his best. Jay, on the other hand, gave up the task in between, which disappointed the audience.
