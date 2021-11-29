Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls his eviction unfair; says, 'Shamita Shetty is weak' and 'want to see Umar Riaz as the winner'

Calling his eviction from Bigg Boss 15 unfair, Vishal Kotian called Shamita Shetty as a weak contestant as she is dependent on others while Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are strong players.