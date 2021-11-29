Vishal Kotian was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on the basis of 1 hour of live voting during a task. He feels his eviction is disappointing and unfair and he wishes to return on the show as a wild card contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra attacks Ritesh, 'Shaadi karke bhaaga saala'; Rakhi Sawant shoots back, 'Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai'

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Life about his sudden and shocking elimination, Vishal said, "When I went to the house for the first time, I had said that I have come to win the show. I entertained the audience from the first episode and played the game with a winning mindset. Those who would be watching the show would know that everyone used to criticize me but in the end everyone used to come to me. The way I have been kicked out is a fraud. I was evicted on the basis of one hour of voting. If the whole country had taken the decision to throw me out, I would not have been in trouble. I have been thrown out on the basis of voting on Voot app for a while, which is wrong. I do not accept this eviction."

He further added, "I don't know why the makers did this, but I did not think that such hide-and-seek would be played with me. Had I stayed at home, I would have traveled till the finale because people love me. My name has been trending on Twitter ever since I came out. Only from this can it be estimated that what is the level of my craze among the people?"

Vishal also clarified the usage of the word 'maal' for Shamita and Tejasswi and said that he never spoke such things with the wrong intention. "Whatever I did in the show, I did it to entertain people. Leave the words out of my mouth. Look at the feelings behind these words. My feelings have never been wrong. I want to ask people whether the intention behind the talk is necessary or the word? A word may be right according to me but wrong according to you but feelings cannot be different. If something is said, then everyone understands the feeling behind it. Those who would have understood the context of what I said, they will not have any problem with my words," he told us.

When Vishal was recently asked about his views on the current contestants on the show, he said that Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are strong players and would want to see Umar as the winner. She called as a weak contestant as she is dependent on others. He also said that the show has been biased towards her as they brought her entire family.

He feels that Karan Kundrra 'fails to express himself though he wants to say many things. Nishant's game is also not interesting. Rajiv Adatia is just passing time. He also pointed out the fact that bringing old contestants as wildcard entries will disappoint the audience as they won't find any newness on the show.