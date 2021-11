Salman Khan will be giving a solid lecture to the contestants on this Weekend Ka Vaar. It seems he is upset seeing how some people are sitting clueless on the show. We will have guests like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on the show.

Live Blog 10:11 pm Salman Khan praises Simba Nagpal for his personality Later, we see Salman Khan praising Simba for his calm and composed personality and how he bonded with the housemates.

10:08 pm Salman Khan praises Jay Bhanushali for his honesty Though we later see Salman Khan praising Jay for his honesty in the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

10:05 pm Salman Khan calls Jay Bhanushali an 'empty vessel' Salman Khan reveals that Pratik and Umar are not but Jay Bhanushali is an empty vessel.

10:03 pm Salman Khan praises Umar Riaz Salman Khan praises Umar Riaz's game and said that he is really playing well in the game.

9:57 pm With majority votes, we see housemates declaring Umar Riaz as an empty vessel After sharing their votes and opinion we see housemates declaring Umar Riaz as an empty vessel with majority.

9:48 pm Nishant and Rajiv takes Vishal's name Next we see Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia taking Vishal Kotian's name as the empty vessel of the house.

9:45 pm Pratik, Simba and Shamita think Umar is an empty vessel In the task, when BB asks the contestants that who they think is the empty vessel in the house, Pratik, Simba and Shamita take Umar Riaz's name.

9:43 pm Salman Khan calls a contestant an empty vessel Salman Khan makes a dashing entry and reveals that there is a contestant in the show, who is an empty vessel.