The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with reiterating that the top 5 contestants will be announced soon. So we can expect a lot of drama and suspense. He then asks all contestants to name who has passed and who has failed.

10:29 pm Karan reveals his most manipulative contestant Karan finds Nishant to be the most manipulative contestant.

10:25 pm Contestants play thappad game Neha feels Karan Kundrra will give her dhoka when the time comes.

10:18 pm Bharti and Haarsh make the contestants play an ice cream game Bharti and Haarsh make contestants play a game. The winners get some luxury items.

10:14 pm Bharti and Haarsh roast contestants Bharti and Haarsh roast contestants in their own way. They also say that the contestants are not performing well.

10:09 pm John Abraham and Divya Khosla enter the show to promote Satyamev Jayate 2 John Abraham and Divya Khosla talk to Salman Khan about their upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2. John also says a popular dialogue from the film.

10:07 pm Bharti Sharma and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the show Bharti Sharma and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the show to promoter Bharti's new show.

10:05 pm Karan gets a thumbs up Karan gets a pass from Tejasswai Prakash and Umar Riaz.

10:04 pm Simba Nagpal gets a fail Jay Bhanushali gives a pass to Shamita Shetty and fail to Simba Nagpal.

10:02 pm Salman Khan asks contestants to pass and fail one contestant each Salman asks contestants to pass and fail one housemate each on the basis of their performance inside the house.