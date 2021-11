Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, 27 November 2021 Live Updates:

9:45 pm

Rashami Desai comes and says that I have not connected to Shamita. She says you have made yourself weak unnecessarily. She says Shetty does not need alliances. She douses Karan in the dirt water saying he is only visible because of Tejasswi. Ritesh also chooses Shamita saying that he has huge expectations from her. He says she looks quite depressed. Rakhi tells Karan Kundrra that this show is like a war. She tells him that he is doing nothing other than romancing on the show.

Rakhi calls Pratik and reminds him of how he ditched Simba for Neha. She tells him that Neha did nothing for him on the show. She tells him to take independent decisions. Rakhi tells him to play independently from now on. She also scolds him for shedding crocodile tears on the show for Simba Nagpal.

Later, Rakhi scolds Umar Riaz for getting physical on the show. She tries to sort out the matter between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. She tells them to go all out with their fights.