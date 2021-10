Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, 30 October 2021 Live Updates:

9:39 pm

Salman Khan taunts the contestants. He says today’s weekend ka vaar will be fully scripted. He sends Simba Nagpal to get papers from the storeroom. It seems they had to write complaints about two persons and give it to him. Everyone too turns. The papers were kept confidential. He called Pratik Sehajpal to a seat and said 8 people have complained against you. He says it is you Vs the house. He says there are many complaints but none that the audience does not know. The complaint said he cancels tasks, stubborn and self-centered. Everyone has the same complaint. Salman says they felt Pratik was wrong in the captaincy task.