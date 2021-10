10:17 pm

Salman Khan says no one is questioning his intention out here. He says someone was already inside taking a bath. He says you knew someone was inside. Pratik admits that he knew someone was inside. He says I am explaining you for your own good. Salman Khan tells Pratik that this is a reality show and you need to come out as the best guide. Salman says if anyone of my family was inside I would do the same thing.