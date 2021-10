On Bigg Boss 15, we heard the mention of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. Yes, this happened and Shamita Shetty did not know how to react. It happened when Salman Khan mistakenly referred to Karan Kundra as Raj Kundra. And what he said later left people shocked. He said that Karan Kundrra samajh gaya aur Raj Kundra bhi samajh gaya. Fans are wondering what was the need to mention Raj Kundra on the show. Shamita Shetty had a tough time on Bigg Boss OTT as Raj Kundra was in jail at that time. It is a known fact that Salman Khan is good friends with Shilpa Shetty. This is how Twitter reacted to it... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar 9 October 2021 Live Updates: Donal Bisht apologizes to everyone

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Raj Kundra for the illegal production and distribution of porn content in the country. They said that content was distributed by an application Hotshots which was registered in the UK. His close associates were also arrested. People like Gehana Vasisth came out in his defence and said that whatever was made was consensual. After staying away from her reality show for a while, Shilpa Shetty made a return. Shamita Shetty was anxious about her Jiju all through Bigg Boss OTT.