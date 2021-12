Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Live Updates: Salman Khan schools male contestants

Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable. Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."

Salman reprimands Rajiv for not supporting his rakhi brother Shamita who has always stood by him.

Salman exposed Umar and Rajiv against their opinions on Tejasswi to see Karan's reaction. Umar and Rajiv called Tejasswi two-faced but Karan remained tight-lipped. When Salman asks Tejasswi to react if Umar and Rajiv had said that same thing about Karan, she defends Karan.

Salman confronts Karan over not taking stand for Tejasswi during her fights. He tells him that they won't last even a month outside the house if he would keep controlling her life. Karan admits that he is quite possessive about Tejasswi which is something has never left before.

Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable. Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly, "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."

Salman lauded Tejasswi and Shamita for making relationships right from the start till now.