Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Has Salman Khan blasted Jay Bhanushali for this SHOCKING reason?

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a rather heated Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan looks very much in the mood to bajao all the contestants and we could not be happier. Everyone feels there are some contestants who need to be told things in a plain manner. Salman Khan has taken Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali to task. Salman Khan is upset with how aggressive Umar and Pratik are getting at times inside the house. But what people are surprised about how Jay Bhanushali has been scolded by Salman Khan. The superstar told him that his presence makes 'No Farq' to the show.

Well, there is a different thing here. It seems Jay Bhanushali got the least number of votes in the latest trends. He has got a measly 6 per cent. Even Simba Nagpal who was such a slow starter has managed to get 8 per cent votes. This is very surprising. Salman Khan has reminded Jay Bhanushali that he needs to do more. In his defence, he has said that he does raise his voice for the right things but he cannot get aggressive without a reason.

Jay Bhanushali is being liked by many but he has not built one single good connection as far. Today, Salman Khan has got him to get more active. Let us see what happens next....