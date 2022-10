On Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar we will see Salman Khan assign various tasks to the housemates. They will be told to give juices to one another based on their temperament in the house. Salman Khan will take away precious items of housemates which will be returned if they guess correctly on who has gossiped about whom. Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have a huge spat on the same...

Live Blog 10:13 pm Sumbul hits out at Gori Sumbul says Gori is Ghamandi and Kadvee too. Ankit Gupta says Shalin Bhanot is Khadoos Kaddoo and Ghamandi Gajaar. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia's rivalry impresses Salman Khan. Gautam Vig says Shalin is boring with a set game plan. Shalin says Soundarya is Kadvee Jabaan and Paltoo. Ankit Gupta asks Soundarya whom does he like. She says Gautam as of now. Salman tells Sajid Khan to steal some valuable items of the housemates.

10:08 pm Salman Khan tells people to make juices Gori Nagori is the first to make the juices. Next, we have Archana Gautam. Soundarya says Archana is Khadoos Kaddo and Lalchi Laukki. Sajid Khan says Abdu Rozik is Ghamandi Gajaar.