The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside. In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.

Live Blog 9:55 pm Farah finds TejRan boring Farah tells Karan and Tejasswi that their love is boring than Rakhi's love story with Zayed Khan in Main Hoon Na. She asks them to play individual and show something to the audience.

9:50 pm Farah calls Bigg Boss 15 badtameez season Farah tells housemates that Salman is so fed up with them that he decided not to host today's episode. She tells housemates that this season has been the most badtameez one because they have been fighting and disrespecting the guests. She tells them that audience is frustrated with all of them for overlapping each other.

9:44 pm Farah steps into Salman's shoes Since Salman's flight has been delayed, Farah is seen interacting with the housemates. Since Salman's flight has been delayed, Farah is seen interacting with the housemates.

9:39 pm Karan confronts Tejasswi Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it. Karan asks Tejasswi to make him understand why did it happen. They are clearly not on the same page.