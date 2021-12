10:23 pm

Salman Khan asks Devoleena why she didn’t raise an issue on the Abhijit Bichukale issue kiss when he had first asked her to kiss him. Salman says it was only after the task was cancelled that she raised this issue with Rakhi. Devoleena says she thought he was joking during the first few times.She says it was not her intention to get benefits of the task from Abhijit and then complain about him.