Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan interacts with housemates

The Saturday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actors and Bhagyashree together. She along with Salman recalled some shooting moments from their popular movie together. Both actors recreated those moments from the movie on the show once again. The other guests that are expected to appear on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar are television czarina and actress Surbhi Chandana.

Meanwhile, Miesha Iyer got eliminated from the show which left Ieshaan Sehgaal teary-eyed. Other contestants answered fan questions while Salman also gave an earful to the contestants to wake up and entertain the audience.