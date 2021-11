Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama and the Diwali episode was no different. At one point the contestants received gifts from their families while Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz did everything to keep the housemates away from the gifts to win the captaincy task.

Moreover, the show saw wild card entries and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita hugged him with tears in her eyes. Neha informed Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi were loyal to no one.