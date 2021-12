gets angry over and Abhijit Bichukale and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies that, "I will leave the show. I'm not interested in being in this house with a man like this." Salman questions about her behaviour with Abhijit. Salman also takes the class of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for their behaviour. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal asks the host about the limits and boundaries inside the house. He complains to him, saying that he has been pushed around led to his clothes getting torn.

Live Blog 10:41 pm Abhijit calls Shamita gandi naali Abhijit calls Shamita as gandi naali while accusing her of being mad-mouth. Shamita gets angry and refuses to eat the panipuri and steps on it.

10:37 pm Raftaar and Surabhi for a fun task Joining the weekend episode are rapper Raftaar and Surabhi for a fun task where each housemate will accuse other housemate with the panipuri ingredients and feed them.

10:28 pm Shamita asks Salman doubts about task Shamita asks Salman to clarify the sword making task where the VIP had asked them to fight for the task which is why their aggression turned into violence. She blames VIPs for the violence. As the housemates keep arguing with each other, Salman tells them that it is up to them to what level of aggression they want to display.

10:19 pm Salman reprimands Umar Salman reprimands Umar for constantly being physical and tells him to control his anger because somebody might get hurt in the house. He asks him to stop being physical otherwise he will ruin his image outside as well.

10:09 pm Salman lashes out at Karan Salman takes the class of Karan for getting physical with Pratik. Pratik Sehajpal asks the host about the limits and boundaries inside the house. He complains to him, saying that he has been pushed around led to his clothes getting torn. Salman lashes out at Karan, "Karan sometimes you leaves your senses and when you have no proper words, you just go physical. Should I enter the house? I dare you just do the same with me."

9:58 pm Akal vs Akad Salman asks housemates to label Karan and Pratik with Akal and Akad. Majority housemates give Akal tag to Karan while Pratik gets the Akad tag.

9:50 pm Salman praises Rashami Salman praises Rashami for being the loudest and correct voice inside the house.

9:37 pm Salman takes everyone's class Salman begins interacting with housemates by overlapping voices and asks them if they understood what he said. All deny. Salman then reminds them that they should also avoid overlapping when someone is trying to put forward their opinions, otherwise it is their loss since viewers won't be able to understand anything.