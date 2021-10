11:43 pm

In the clip we see, Afsana Khan saying that if it is a girls problem they will solve amongst them. Akasa speaks about what words Afsana used for her. Afsana tells her she did tear her shirt but didn't see anything. Afsana apologises to Akasa but everyone goes against her. Afsana begins crying and Shamita tells her that she cannot accept her mistake and is the biggest liar. Afsana gets into an argument with her and tells her that what work has Shamita done. Afsana also calls Shamita fake. Jay says he likes all of Afsana's songs but as a person she is dirty. Vishal tells Donal not to take Afsana's side as even she will look dirty. Afsana and Shamita get into an ugly fight. Afsana calls her buddi aurat. Nishant tells Afsana not to cross any limits. Afsana's friends also try to stop her. She also throws her bottle. Umar tells Afsana to stop as her boyfriend, Saaj is watching all this. Afsans keeps using dirty and ugly words. She also abuses Jay and Vishal. Shamita says that Afsana is crying because she is wrong. Karan, Umar, and others try to stop her but Afsana goes out of control.