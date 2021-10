Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan sets Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali straight; Hina Khan makes the men get waxed Bigg Boss 15's weekend ka vaar will be full of drama as Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali will have to face Salman Khan's anger. Hina Khan enters the house with lots of entertainment.