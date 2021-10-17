10:37 pm

Bappi Lahiri's grandson sends good wishes to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Vidhi Pandya. Bappi Lahiri and his grandson take leave and Vidhi is happy that she is being appreciated. Salman Khan then talks about a Radio show hosted by Shamita and Vishal. They both make some jokes and talk about emotional attyachar. They spread happiness through the radio show and later Salman Khan appreciates their show. Salman Khan jokes about Tejasswi Prakash. He also makes Shamita Shetty sing a song. He then asks Ieshaan about his proposal to Miesha Iyer. Salman Khan then plays a game with the contestants where the contestants have to wear the batteries and tell which contestants according to them isn't charged up and their battery is low. Donal says according to her Simba's battery is low. Karan says Vidhi's battery is low and Vidhi says Simba's battery is low. Afsana says Vidhi's battery is low. Nishant says Ieshaan's battery is low. Pratik says Karan's battery is low. Akasa tells that Donal's battery is low.