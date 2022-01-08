During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', host Salman Khan blasted Abhijit Bichukale for the abusive language he used for Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Salman said he will drag Abhijit by his hair and kick him out of the house in the mid-week.
Salman said, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maarke jaaunga." (The sort of vile cuss words you have hurled at others, if someone had used for your family, how would you have felt? I am warning you, I will come in the midweek and kick you out of the house by dragging you by hair. If you dare to say a single word, I will come inside the house and thrash you."
Later, Abhijit was seen warning the makers that he will leave the house. "Let this show go to hell, don't even want to spit on such a show, open the door."
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Live Blog
Jan 8th 2022
-
10:09 pm
Salman gives housemates a clarity
Salman questions Karan about his decisions regarding Shamita, Tejasswi and inclination towards his friends. He also talked about Shamita being disappointed with Karan for not taking a stand for her because he didn't want to make Pratik win the Ticket To Finale task by cancelling it.
Salman questions Karan about his decisions regarding Shamita, Tejasswi and inclination towards his friends. He also talked about Shamita being disappointed with Karan for not taking a stand for her because he didn't want to make Pratik win the Ticket To Finale task by cancelling it.
-
9:58 pm
Salman asks Tejasswi to quit playing sympathy card
Salman asks Tejasswi how many friends she has. She replies, there are 4-5 close friends. Salman says he is 56 and has only 3 close friends from his childhood. He then asks Tejasswi to stop playing sympathy card complaining that there's no one inside the house for her because the audience is watching her and they can see through it.
Salman asks Tejasswi how many friends she has. She replies, there are 4-5 close friends. Salman says he is 56 and has only 3 close friends from his childhood. He then asks Tejasswi to stop playing sympathy card complaining that there's no one inside the house for her because the audience is watching her and they can see through it.
-
9:53 pm
Tejasswi gets mad at Karan
Tejasswi gets mad at Karan who expresses her disappointment with her for saying, 'Mera yaha koi dost nahi hai.' Tejasswi stresses that when she makes this statement, it doesn't include him because he is her boyfriend. But Karan is in no mood to listen.
Tejasswi gets mad at Karan who expresses her disappointment with her for saying, 'Mera yaha koi dost nahi hai.' Tejasswi stresses that when she makes this statement, it doesn't include him because he is her boyfriend. But Karan is in no mood to listen.
-
9:39 pm
Nia Sharma enters the house
Nia Sharma enters the show as a special guest to promote her song 'Phoonk Le'. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track. Nia further asks the contestants to perform a task in which they have to pick one name of the fellow contestants whom they consider as the 'rotten fruit'. This led to a fight between the housemates as they start calling each other names.
Nia Sharma enters the show as a special guest to promote her song 'Phoonk Le'. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track. Nia further asks the contestants to perform a task in which they have to pick one name of the fellow contestants whom they consider as the 'rotten fruit'. This led to a fight between the housemates as they start calling each other names.