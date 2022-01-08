Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan warns Abhijit Bichukale he'll drag him out of the house by his hair

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', host Salman Khan blasted Abhijit Bichukale for the abusive language he used for Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.