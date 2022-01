Tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants. Geeta Kapur is entering the house with other connections including Divya Agarwal, who would enter to show her support towards Karan Kundrra, for and Rahul Mahajan for . A task is given to the supporters wherein they were asked to tear off the photo reels of the Ticket To Finale holders and replace one with Devoleena, Nishant or Pratik who aren't in the race.

Live Blog 10:38 pm Geeta says she would not like to be treated by Umar As Divya supports Umar and defends him for his aggression, Geeta Kapur says that she would not like to be treated by a doctor like Umar who doesn't have control over his aggression. As Divya supports Umar and defends him for his aggression, Geeta Kapur says that she would not like to be treated by a doctor like Umar who doesn't have control over his aggression.

10:27 pm Abhijit Bichukale warns Neha Bhasin As Neha calls out Abhijit for being disrespectful towards women, Abhijit Bichukale warns her that the women in his family will shave her head off. As Neha calls out Abhijit for being disrespectful towards women, Abhijit Bichukale warns her that the women in his family will shave her head off.

10:24 pm Shamita and Divya get into a war of words Shamita and Divya get into a war of words and start demeaning each other. Shamita pretends not knowing Divya's surname and also mocks her for not being invited to Bigg Boss 15 despite being the Bigg Boss OTT winner. As their ugly spat intensifies, Salman intervenes and stops them. Shamita and Divya get into a war of words and start demeaning each other. Shamita pretends not knowing Divya's surname and also mocks her for not being invited to Bigg Boss 15 despite being the Bigg Boss OTT winner. As their ugly spat intensifies, Salman intervenes and stops them.

10:05 pm Tejasswi defends Karan As Kashmera asks Tejasswi to break up with Karan and play individually, Tejasswi defends Karan by saying that he has been her biggest support in the house. She also says that though she has allowed Karan to talk to her in high pitch because he is short-tempered but at the same time he respects her a lot. As Kashmera asks Tejasswi to break up with Karan and play individually, Tejasswi defends Karan by saying that he has been her biggest support in the house. She also says that though she has allowed Karan to talk to her in high pitch because he is short-tempered but at the same time he respects her a lot.

9:59 pm Kashmera slams Karan Kashmera tears Karan's Ticket To Finale and schools Tejasswi for being blinded in love and constantly getting disrespected by Karan inside the house. Divya defends Karan as Kashmera tries to malign Karan's image. Kashmera tears Karan's Ticket To Finale and schools Tejasswi for being blinded in love and constantly getting disrespected by Karan inside the house. Divya defends Karan as Kashmera tries to malign Karan's image.

9:45 pm Tejasswi, Umar and Rakhi are most used contestants As Salman gives a task to housemates to point out who has used whom for their own benefits. In the end, Rakhi, Umar and Tejasswi were named as the most used contestants while Karan became the contestant who has used most people inside the house. As Salman gives a task to housemates to point out who has used whom for their own benefits. In the end, Rakhi, Umar and Tejasswi were named as the most used contestants while Karan became the contestant who has used most people inside the house.