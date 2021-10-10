Bigg Boss 15 saw a wonderful Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It was one of the best first Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in the history of the reality show. This time, the mix is also very good as all the contestants have come to play the game. We had three dirty fights in the first week only. Also, we are seeing the love story of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer. A lot has happened in the span of one week. The man who has been in the centre of the storm is Pratik Sehajpal. He has emerged as the main villain of the week. Salman Khan said that he did a lot to give content to the show though it was a lot in the negative context. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar 9 October 2021: Salman Khan teases Shamita Shetty taking Raj Kundra's name; says, 'Raj Kundra bhi samajh gaya hai'

While Pratik Sehajpal definitely needed to be told to choose his battles wisely by the host, what fans are not liking was how Salman Khan abused on the show. He also told Pratik Sehajpal that he did be stuck doing reality shows all his life if did not mend his ways. He cried after the show and even apologized to Vidhi Pandya and Jay Bhanushali. Fans are upset at how he demotivated Pratik Sehajpal. Here are the Twitter reactions....

We are #pratikfam 1st #BigBoss15 fandom who cross 1 Million tweet in just 1 week

Aur @BeingSalmanKhan khete h shayad tmhare fan ho ya na ho unko buda lagega ye kya statement tha @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @VootSelect — Shahina (@Gulshan62369008) October 9, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan bhai sahab jara sa bhi self-respect ho tumhre pass to ye btao jab sari ldkiya pratik ko rokne ke liye uske sath chipki hui thi us bande ne hath tak ni hilaye

Or vidhi ko pta tha ki ye pech khol rha h uske bad bhi vo nahane gyi ..? — veer nayak (@veernayak08) October 9, 2021

Salman sir maa ki gali di like seriously tunlog pagal ho kuchvi story bana rahe ho for sympathy..oh ek larko waka gali tha pratik ke liye nehi joh sir ki maa behen ke sath karega uske liye ek example diya sir ne..pratik bhala isse bura nehi agar samajh jaye oh#BB15 #BigBoss15 — Devil (@Devil04511010) October 9, 2021

He didn't actually abused . He was demonstrating action and intentions ka fark Salman's intention wasn't to abuse...but he did. So he meant... no matter what your intention is... Kaam bura hai to bura lagega.#KaranKundrra — Prachi (@Gryffindor_Pra) October 9, 2021

Plz Yaar Pratik don't apologize to that dick jay he didn't deserve he have rights to give bad words to someone mother according to @colorstv @BeingSalmanKhan as he is damad but for your fans this is not right he is the one who should apologize to you first

STAY STRONG PRATIK — @Deepika (@drikshit51) October 9, 2021

Jo aaj hua, voh Pratik ki jeet ko aur pakka kar dega. These pack of dogs will keep running after him. Shame on Salman khan. Pratik's fan base will b more stronger now. Watch your bloody tongue Salman khan, ghar jaake apni maa ko gaali do. — Moushmi Das (@MoushmiD) October 9, 2021

He always does that and still no one is going to say anything against it cause he is salman khan ?? — AAAmberr (@AAAmberr1) October 9, 2021

Lost whatever respect i had for Kundrra the time he clapped when Salman was talking about Pratik's mother and sister.. very bad kundrra I expected better from you..

STAY STRONG PRATIK @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia @realsehajpal — Gourav Rane (@gourav22191797) October 9, 2021

TRP to mil gai na #PratikSehajpal se aur abb usi ki baizzatti v kar liye ... Waoww biased #BiggBoss15 solemanbhai ... STAY STRONG PRATIK — Prerna singh Rajput(Priu) (@Prernas13659258) October 9, 2021

Aaj fir prove ho gaya ki KRK is better than salman.. Kya salma tu kitni neech hai re. Ye log Hindustaan ke Culture ko girane ke liye hi aaye hain #BiggBoss15 — Sumeet Junneja (@SJunneja) October 9, 2021

On other hand, Pratik Sehajpal fans have completed the first one million trend of Bigg Boss 15. The young man just needs to play with a little more discretion, wisdom and thought. He has the fan base and needs to buckle up!