Bigg Boss 15 saw a wonderful Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It was one of the best first Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in the history of the reality show. This time, the mix is also very good as all the contestants have come to play the game. We had three dirty fights in the first week only. Also, we are seeing the love story of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer. A lot has happened in the span of one week. The man who has been in the centre of the storm is Pratik Sehajpal. He has emerged as the main villain of the week. Salman Khan said that he did a lot to give content to the show though it was a lot in the negative context. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar 9 October 2021: Salman Khan teases Shamita Shetty taking Raj Kundra's name; says, 'Raj Kundra bhi samajh gaya hai'
While Pratik Sehajpal definitely needed to be told to choose his battles wisely by the host, what fans are not liking was how Salman Khan abused on the show. He also told Pratik Sehajpal that he did be stuck doing reality shows all his life if did not mend his ways. He cried after the show and even apologized to Vidhi Pandya and Jay Bhanushali. Fans are upset at how he demotivated Pratik Sehajpal. Here are the Twitter reactions.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar 9 October 2021 Live Updates: Donal Bisht apologizes to everyone
On other hand, Pratik Sehajpal fans have completed the first one million trend of Bigg Boss 15. The young man just needs to play with a little more discretion, wisdom and thought. He has the fan base and needs to buckle up! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal — let us take a look at the big celeb supporters of these contestants outside the show
