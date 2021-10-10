Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: Salman Khan's bashing of Pratik Sehajpal leaves netizens with mixed feelings; the latter's supporters say, 'You lost all respect today'

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: Salman Khan gives a verbal lashing to Pratik Sehajpal. Twitter is divided over the superstar host abusing on the show and telling Pratik that he has no future