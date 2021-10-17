This week of Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed many moments filled with drama where contestants have tried to demonstrate their power in the ‘BIGG BOSS’ jungle. However, it was the Weekend Ka Vaar today and as usual Salman Khan left us surprised with his hosting. Today's weekend ka vaar topics were the aggressions the contestant show during the tasks and Afsana Khan's dirty behaviour. He first made everyone calmly understand that physical violence will hurt them itself and that the show is not about violence. He told everyone to be careful as almost everyone was injured during the zeher ka keher task. Also, with dignity, he explained Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer not to do such things on national television that will harm their image later. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Afsana Khan for her abusive behaviour; takes up Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's topic

Salman Khan asked Jay Bhanushali to use words carefully. He then took up Afsana's topic. Afsana has fought many of her fellow contestants this week and said some things that were not right. Furious with her behaviour, Salman Khan said, “Main aapko sunvaata hoon ki aapne kya-kya bola!” He then reminds her of how she used the word ‘ghatiya aurat’ during her fight with Shamita. “Aap decide karengi ki ghatiya kaun hai?”, he thunders. Becoming red-faced in front of Salman, Afsana uses her only defense as she says, “Gusse mein thi sir”. He also reminds her that she disrespected the gay community and asks to apologise. He made Afsana understand that it was wrong that she hurt so many people as well as herself. In the end, we also saw him making her sing and laugh. Fans have loved this behaviour of Salman Khan and they way he handled all the topics with dignity. Fans say that no one can host better than him. Take a look: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi, Madhurima Tuli on her ‘ugly’ past with Vishal Aditya Singh and more

