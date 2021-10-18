Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show has turned out to be entertaining in just 2 weeks. Yes, we saw drama, action, love, friendship and what not in just two weeks. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. In the first two weeks we are hearing Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty's names a lot. All the housemates look quite friendly and happy with each other for now but everybody is irritated with Donal Bisht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Farah Khan feels Karan Kundrra has the winner qualities
Since the start, people are not liking Donal Bisht and feel she is quite arrogant. Donal has also been given the kitchen duties but everyone complains that she does not cook on time and everyone has to keep waiting for her. We also saw how everyone tried to keep her away and ignore her. Also, today during the battery task everyone kept targeting her. Post the show too, we saw her arguing with Ieshaan and Miesha over kitchen duties and Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant and others making fun of her. However, fans have not liked this behaviour of the housemates and feel Donal is being necessarily targeted. Take a look:
