Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show has turned out to be entertaining in just 2 weeks. Yes, we saw drama, action, love, friendship and what not in just two weeks. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. In the first two weeks we are hearing Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty's names a lot. All the housemates look quite friendly and happy with each other for now but everybody is irritated with Donal Bisht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Farah Khan feels Karan Kundrra has the winner qualities

Since the start, people are not liking Donal Bisht and feel she is quite arrogant. Donal has also been given the kitchen duties but everyone complains that she does not cook on time and everyone has to keep waiting for her. We also saw how everyone tried to keep her away and ignore her. Also, today during the battery task everyone kept targeting her. Post the show too, we saw her arguing with Ieshaan and Miesha over kitchen duties and Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant and others making fun of her. However, fans have not liked this behaviour of the housemates and feel Donal is being necessarily targeted. Take a look: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood predicts the show's winner – find out his choice

Why these coward Housemates target #DonalBisht all the time...

Specially Miesha & ieshaan... She is being sweet, talking to everyone nicely still sab uska mazak bana rahe yaa chadh jaate jaakar... #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #UmarRiaz — Anubhav ??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 17, 2021

#DonalBisht is such a sweet person... I love the way she face allegation of being bored contestant

and react with humbleness.....

she is best in girls. pic.twitter.com/e2tKhH0VeO — Awsm Lyk Tht (@sarcastic_vinu_) October 17, 2021

The way Teja, Jay , Nishant & Vishal was imitating #DonalBisht 's accent in the kitchen area .. That was not cool at all. Shame! Donal's dance was quite impressive ?#BiggBoss15#WeekendKaVaar — ??? (@akchoudhary_07) October 17, 2021

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU DONAL,KEEP SHINING ?❤️#DonalBisht #DonalGems 20 — Donal Admirer™️? (@Donal_Admirer) October 17, 2021

#DonalBisht is slowly becoming Gautam Gulati 2.0 ? In BB8, Everyone was targeting Gautam. he was alone & hence got sympathy from Public. He didn't always get the support inside the house, but he managed to get it from audience. Now, Donal is also getting public support.#BB15 — Kruti (@Aapki_krutika) October 17, 2021

She is being cornered and targetted by most housemates. Its like a "mean girls" movie going on. #DonalBisht #misunderstood — ?RUBINA DILAIK ? (@RUBINAVFAN51) October 17, 2021