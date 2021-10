Bigg Boss 15's weekend ka vaar episode was quite entertaining. We saw an emotional moment between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Karan got violent with Pratik and used all his might on him, but the latter didn't retaliate, which took everyone by surprise. When Salman Khan questioned Pratik about it he responded, "Karan Kundra, jinko maine itna samjha hai meri life mein, unhone mujhe patka toh main gussa nahi tha, main hurt tha." Salman set Karan straight, "Ek din aapko bhi koi uthaake patkega!" Salman Khan respectfully spoke to Karan and made him understand that it looked really bad. Karan got emotional and cried. He confessed that he didn't expect Pratik to go against him in the task and that Pratik affects him. Karan and Pratik then hugged each other and sorted out their differences. Fans have now appreciated Karan for realising his mistake and apologising. They have said that he has got loyal fans now because of this act. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra cries and apologises to Pratik Sehajpal

I know Pratik fans will call Karan’s apology fake. I don’t care ! Heartfelt moment , #KaranKundrra is so real. The way he explained what went through his mind and even Pratik I felt both the convo real ? You hve earned a loyal supporter in me KK#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Parag Garg -Karan kundra (@RahulvaidyaFan5) October 24, 2021

Definitely !!! He know he is wrong that's the only reason he asked tejasswi to help him with his anger issues . Also it clearly showed in the whole episode #KaranKundrra #KaranKundrraSquad https://t.co/7KjTa2eazx — KK_squad (@KKsquad2911) October 24, 2021

My bub got so so so so emotional today ??

It legit broke my heart ?

Stay Strong bb#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Ms. Bean (@MrsNotBean) October 24, 2021