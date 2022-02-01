Bigg Boss 15: Which of these new jodis do you think will stick around for the long haul? VOTE NOW

Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end. And well, even though the latest season didn't seem to be as entertaining as the previous ones, there was something really unique about this one. We got to see a lot of pairing happening inside the big house. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra painted the house red with their romance. Fans are unable to stop rooting for TejRan. In the first few weeks of the show, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal fell in love with each other and they are together known as Mieshaan. Post 's entry in Bigg Boss 15, fans started pairing her with Umar Riaz and started calling them as UmRash. Even though they have not confessed their love for each other, fans really want to see them together. There was a fourth couple too. and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss OTT and ShaRa romance got carried over to Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia meets his 'bestest' friends Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai; #UMRASH fans say 'Haye mar jawa'

This is not the first time though that we have seen couples in Bigg Boss, however, not ever jodi that came to existence thanks to the show had a happily ever after. Given that, which couple among the four mentioned above, will stick around for lifetime, according to you? Vote and let us know.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy of the latest season. Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the runner up. Now, Tejasswi is gearing up for Naagin 6. Before that, her romance with Karan Kundrra is keeping her in the news. The couple was spotted on a dinner date last evening.