Bigg Boss 15 started just a few days back and we are already seeing some great drama, action and entertaining elements in the show. Talking about the recent episode, we saw a physical fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali, which grabbed everyone's attention. The spat started when Jay entered the house looking out for the map and Pratik stopped him. While we saw Karan Kundrra shouting at Pratik for getting physical during the task Jay ends up abusing Pratik and the latter grabs him by collar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans SLAM Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal's mother – view tweets

I dont think #PratikSehajpal was wrong today he was bit aggrasive for the task but the way #JayBhanushali behaved is totally classless and stupid.

Aisa lag rha jay ko tuche logo me chorr dia hai aur vo koi bhot bada raja h#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Jhalli Hu Mai (@HuJhalli) October 5, 2021

I didn’t saw #PrateekSehajpal hitting, will check on voot again.But definitely he was provoking & coming too close to #JayBhanushali with aggression.Sidha poore gharwalo ko hi nominate kar dia. Sabki kya galti ? Jabki prateek ko kuch kaha hi nahi. Ye toh favourism h #biggboss15 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 5, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 2, October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Jay Bhanushali calls Pratik Sehajpal 'Tommy'

Later, Jay complained to Bigg Boss that how dare Pratik grabbed his collar and he refuses to follow orders. He even threatened Pratik to do such a thing in the outside world and again abused him. Their fight goes out of hand when Pratik gets charged towards Jay Bhanushali again to hit him while Karan, Ieshaan, Nishant Bhat everyone tries to control Pratik but he doesn't stop and bangs the glass door of the house, which breaks. While this action shocked everyone, we also saw Ieshaan getting into a fight for petty things. So, looking at the overviews of episodes, we would like to know from you that who is the biggest fighter in the house among Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali and Ieshaan Sehgaal through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Jay Bhanushali to Karan Kundrra: Here's how much THESE contestants are charging per day for Salman Khan's reality show