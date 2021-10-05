Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Sharma, who are reported to be ex-flames, grabbed our attention with their argument on the very first day of the show, when the latter called the former a fake person and said that his friendship is as per her convenience. Now, talking about the latest episode of the controversial reality show, as per the Bigg Boss' rules, the Junglewasis are not allowed to use the luxuries of the housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls Pratik Sehajpal 'chowkidaar'; leaves fans impressed with this one-liner – view tweets

Miesha Iyer wanted to use to the washroom for changing her clothes but Pratik doesn't allow her. Avoiding any argument, she goes in the corner of a luggage area to change and tells Pratik to not come there but without realising that he comes in that area and continues to poke Miesha. She loses her cool and shouts on him for his action but Pratik also gets agitated and tells her to not shout. Later, Miesha cries and walks away from there. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 1, October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya and Tejasswi Prakash's ugly catfight

#BiggBoss15

Aaj jo kapde wala scene hua #PratikSehajpal and #MieshaIyer ke Beech usme kya kon sahi hai?

Mujhe lgta hai pratik ki koi glti nhi thi pratik sahi tha na hi uska intention tha glt.

Or vo jgh bhi nhi thi kapde phn ne ki.

Give your opinions?#PratikSehajpal ?#BB15 — Mahendra bahubali❤ (@iambahubali17) October 4, 2021

Vidhi later supports Miesha says that despite telling Pratik not to come in the luggage area, he didn't listen and went there. and Karan Kundrra too questioned Pratik that why he went to the luggage area when Miesha was changing. He defended himself and said that he had no bad intentions and Vidhi and Miesha are showing him in badlight. Later, we see coming out in support of Pratik Sehajpal and conveys her point to the junglewasis. Though we would like to know from you that whom do you thing was right in this changing room spat between Pratik and Miesha through your votes.