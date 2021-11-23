Devoleena Bhattacharjee is going inside the Bigg Boss house for the third time. She is a wild card on Bigg Boss 15. We tell the actress that few are as lucky as her. She said, "I believe this is the love of Bigg Boss that I get called every time. I feel I am the chosen one. I love his voice and always imagine him as a handsome man. At times, I wish I did not have a boyfriend outside (laughs)." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple? Vote now

We get serious and ask her about the poor TRPs, which is a huge topic of discussion on every platform. Even the Weekend Ka Vaar TRPs are nothing to write home about, which is shocking. "Of course, there is a pressure. There is a lot of pressure about the TRPs. I am hoping our entries help the ratings. I really want the show to recover. It is important for people to connect to the people inside. The audience is too smart. They will even accept aggressive people but they have to stay real," she says.

There are a lot of Biscuit boys inside the house. Do we see a romance angle of Devoleena? "Tum log kya mera breakup karwa ke hi chodoge," she says. The actress said she is in a stable committed relationship outside, and if something happens it will be just friendship. "In the real world too, I have guys who are my besties. The press linked me with them too when there was nothing. There are guys inside whom I like and admire. I will make good friends and liking might happen. But I cannot compromise my existing relationship," she says.

She is going to be inside with her best friend, Rashami Desai. One of the most adored friendships of Bigg Boss 13 was #DevoAshmi. Do we see them playing together as a team? She says, "I cannot comment on that. There is no surety on how our game strategies will work out inside the show. We are each other's emotional support. Our style of playing is very different. You must have seen that we never talked about game in season 13," she says.

Will Devoleena come to the aid of #UmRash shippers who want to see a romantic bond between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz on the show? "Agar ho jaaye toh bahut hi accha hoga. I will be their best friend. Then, it will be #DevUmRash. Ho jaata hai toh accha hi hai," she says laughing.