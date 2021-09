It is almost confirmed that Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. In fact, quite a few handles are confirming it on social media handles. He will already have the benefit of Asim Squad supporting him on the reality show. Umar Riaz was campaigning outside for his brother in Bigg Boss 13 and acquired a personal fan base too. Now, fans are getting excited to see a face-off between Pratik Sehajpal and him on the show. Pratik has emerged as the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Fans are already hoping that Asim Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal generate a lot of content on the show. Take a look at Twitter reactions on Umar Riaz's participation on the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh gushes about his newborn daughter, videos of Sidharth Shukla's lookalike goes viral and more

Abhi tak Confirm nahi hua hai #UmarRiaz bhai ka... So plz keep calm .. Wait for the Promo plzzz warna Agar Nahi aaya toh bahut hura lagega..#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss15 — ❦︎??? ???????? ??❦︎ (@Asimhood) September 22, 2021

Although I don't wanna watch big boss because I'm no more into it, but having said that we don't have the fuvking right to talk ill about Asim Riaz and his family the way this jhatu @/imrealhasan Is doing rn#AsimRiaz #UmarRiaz — ? (@sonorousxx) September 22, 2021

Bhai Abhi se mat lado?

Pratik boht smart hai Usko pata hai Asim aur Umar ki popularity ke Baare main..

So kya pata Wo dosti krle umar se pange to lega Nahin?#Asimriaz #UmarRiaz #AsimSquad — Scout ? (@ImRealScout) September 22, 2021

#UmarRiaz Bhai Pls. Kuch bhi karna par Koi love angle mat banana warna saari game ka Chudapa ho jayega..??#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Rҽԋααɳ™✨ (@Rehaan___) September 22, 2021

Everybody saw #PratikSehajpal s game in other shows and that was the reason they liked him from the start... if Umar is coming good.. support him good.. but u can't force entire squad to support him just bcz he is Asim s brother.. — Ʀiŋƙყ?? (@Sweets_rinky) September 22, 2021

Ab dibbi fans umar aur pratik ke fans me ladai lagwane me lage hue he?bichare kare bhi kya khudki idol ka to patta kat gya ab yhi kr sakte he #BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal — Parakshita❤Ishqaan (@1290Prachi) September 22, 2021

We can see that there is already anticipation for Bigg Boss 15 and these contestants. So, whom are you supporting on the show? Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla reunited us from up there', says Paras Chhabra on REUNITING with Asim Riaz