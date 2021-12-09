Bigg Boss 15 is in the news for the ticket to finale task and the behaviour of various contestants due to the task. We saw many fights, arguments, and discussions due to the ticket to finale start. Love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also got into an argument. Karan is quite determined to reach the finale and it seems he would leave behind Tejasswi for it. She confronted him on the show and said that she would never do such a thing. “I don’t think ki hum same pitch pe hain. We are very weak as a couple,” he said. Tejasswi responded and said that he proved that. Tejasswi also told Karan that he didn’t treat her well. They did try to clear their differences, but it didn’t end well. So, we want to know if you all think that they would be able to mend their relationship? Vote below and let us know: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 67, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra try to sort their differences, Rakhi Sawant is prepared to be betrayed

Meanwhile, in a past episode, Karan asked Tejasswi if she was serious about him. He even asked her if their relationship would continue even after the show is over. When she asked him why he asked her that, Karan said that he wanted to be sure about them. He even said that he is falling in love with her little by little.

Tejasswi is one of the most popular contestants on the show. Talking to BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar said that his sister is playing really well. "She is doing an amazing job. When I heard that she was planning on BB I was a little nervous. She has rejected it before. I was worried because Bigg Boss is kind of controversial, a lot of media gets involved and there are a lot of fights. Celebs end up with a positive or negative image. I do not think she could have done better...I am proud," said Pratik.