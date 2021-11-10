According to reports, Raqesh Bapat is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house due to a health emergency. He had complained of stomachache and had to be hospitalised. Reportedly, he has kidney stones. There have been rumours that he may not enter again. But the latest buzz on fan clubs on social media suggests that he may be feeling better and after a couple of days of rest, we re-enter the show. We will have to wait and watch his condition now.

As you might be aware, Raqesh had recently entered the house along with as a wild card contestant. He had entered the house disguised as a gorilla. He took off the mask and kissed . For the unversed, Raqesh and Shamita’s love story began on Bigg Boss OTT. While both of them fought a lot, they stood by each other in thick and thin. Bigg Boss recently arranged a romantic date for Raqesh and Shamita. They even danced a bit. Many fans loved their chemistry and were rooting for them.

Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage in 2019. Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends. Inside the Bigg Boss house, times when Raqesh felt low, his ex-wife Ridhi has always penned down encouraging words for him. They had released a joint statement saying that they are living separately but continue to be best friends. “Play well. Be well,” she wrote after he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house.