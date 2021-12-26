For the past couple of years, the makers of Bigg Boss are getting the former contestants back in the house. In Bigg Boss 14, former contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi came as challengers in the house. This year, in Bigg Boss 15, former contestants like Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are back. Sunny Leone was a contestant in Bigg Boss 5. She entered as a wild card on day 49 and was eliminated on day 91. After season five, Sunny has been on the show multiple times, but as a guest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra turns Secret Santa for Tejasswi Prakash; gifts his Panda jacket and confesses his love [VIDEO]
BollywoodLife recently interacted with Sunny and when we asked her if she would like to be a part of the reality show as a contestant again, the actress said, “No! I think the time has changed and that time is definitely over for me because of the obligations outside the house. So, I wouldn’t want to go back; not because it wasn’t an interesting experience or a life-changing experience, it’s only because I don’t think I can be away from my kids for that long. For that one needs to be an extremely strong person, and I am not that strong emotionally.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar on cropping nude scene featuring Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan make Salman Khan cry and more
A few days ago, Sunny came on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her recently released song Madhuban. She had a great time with Salman on the sets of the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: RRR cast promote their film on Bigg Boss 15, Pooja Banerjee's Godh Bharai pics go viral and more
While talking about her upcoming projects, Sunny told us, “I have a few projects that are going to release in the coming year. During this lockdown period, I was very fortunate to work in some bio-bubbles when things were very bad and being able to still continue to work. Now, a lot of things are going to release. There are a couple of South projects, and there’s an OTT show called Anamika which I am very excited about.”
