For the past couple of years, the makers of Bigg Boss are getting the former contestants back in the house. In Bigg Boss 14, former contestants like , Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi came as challengers in the house. This year, in Bigg Boss 15, former contestants like , Rakhi Sawant, , and are back. was a contestant in Bigg Boss 5. She entered as a wild card on day 49 and was eliminated on day 91. After season five, Sunny has been on the show multiple times, but as a guest.

BollywoodLife recently interacted with Sunny and when we asked her if she would like to be a part of the reality show as a contestant again, the actress said, “No! I think the time has changed and that time is definitely over for me because of the obligations outside the house. So, I wouldn’t want to go back; not because it wasn’t an interesting experience or a life-changing experience, it’s only because I don’t think I can be away from my kids for that long. For that one needs to be an extremely strong person, and I am not that strong emotionally.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar on cropping nude scene featuring Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan make Salman Khan cry and more

A few days ago, Sunny came on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her recently released song Madhuban.

While talking about her upcoming projects, Sunny told us, “I have a few projects that are going to release in the coming year. During this lockdown period, I was very fortunate to work in some bio-bubbles when things were very bad and being able to still continue to work. Now, a lot of things are going to release. There are a couple of South projects, and there’s an OTT show called Anamika which I am very excited about.”