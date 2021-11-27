Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the worst seasons for the makers in terms of TRPs. The first week started on a very promising note but things started going downhill after the unfair eliminations of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. Thereafter, the show did not pick up at all in terms of TRPs. The shocking part is that even Weekend Ka Vaar that had the presence of Salman Khan is seeing such low TRPs. As per the latest Ormax rankings, Tejasswi Prakash has emerged as the No.1 contestant in the country. The actress has been in the industry for more than nine years now. Tejasswi Prakash has a strong existing fan base. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta to enter as a wild card? Rohan Mehra's comment sparks speculation

She has taken over the spot from Karan Kundrra who had his reign over the top spot for a long time. The third spot is more or less sealed by Shamita Shetty. We have seen fluctuations for the fourth and fifth places. Umar Riaz has superseded Pratik Sehajpal now. He is on the fourth place. After being away for a week, Umar is back there. Pratik Sehajpal has been a constant at the fourth or fifth spot.

Will we see the war for the trophy between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash? Salman Khan will be warning them to play solo games from now on. While wild cards are inside, it looks unlikely that one of them will pick up the trophy. It would be against the basic core of the show. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's #TejRan angle has got them a lot of eyeballs. Will the lovebirds battle it out at the end?