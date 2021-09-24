It's finally that time of the year – the time when Bigg Boss 15 permeates almost every home across every nook and cranny in the country. The premiere of Salman Khan's controversial reality show is around the corner, set to arrive on TV screens on 2nd October. Donal Bisht, Unar Riaz, and Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat from Bigg Boss OTT – completed recently – have been confirmed as four of the contestants who'll be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house (Pratik Sehajpal, also from Bigg Boss OTT, had already been conformed earlier). Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Raqesh Bapat entering Salman Khan's show? Bigg Boss OTT finalist reveals [EXCLUSIVE]

The names of the confirmed contestants had been announced by Bigg Boss 13 participants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh at the grand launch conducted today, 23rd September, at Pench National Forest, Maharashtra. Host Salman Khan had also joined the event through zoom video conference from Austria, where he's shooting for Tiger 3, addressing the media contingent gathered in his inimitable way.

Then, Bhai asked the million dollar questions – from one of the head honchos of Colors TV who had also joined him via zoom albeit from another location: Will the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 be staying traditionally in the house like in the previous seasons or would there be doing something akin to campaign in the jungle? Pat can the latter's reply that it'd be a mix of both, but keeping the jungle theme in mind, the contestants will definitely be staying much longer in the jungle, with their time in the jungle slated to be faced with several untold difficulties.

So, now you know where you're going to mostly see your Bigg Boss contestants this year.