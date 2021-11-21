Bigg Boss 15: Will the new wild card contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale be able to improve the shows TRPs?

The recent Weekend Ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale, enter as wild card contestants. Will they help in making the show better?