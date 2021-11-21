Bigg Boss 15 seems to be approaching its business end now. During yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, made a shocking announcement in which he said that the top 5 contestants of the show will be known soon. He also said that the remaining contestants will be shown the door. Also Read - Bigg Boss Marathi 2 : Contestant Abhijit Bichukale gets arrested from the house by the police

The episode also saw , and Abhijeet Bichukale, enter as wild card contestants. They have a conversation with Salman Khan and . Mahesh asked Devoleena is she could fall in love with Karan Kundraa. She said that won’t happen. “Karan ko toh already pyaar ho chuka hai sir. Abhi main usse pyaar karke kya karungi (Karan has already fallen in love, what will I do by falling in love with him now),” she stated. He then asked her about Umar and she said, “Haan mujhe pasand hai Umar waise to. Pyaar ki baat nahi bol sakti but I like him. He is a nice boy (I like Umar. Can’t say anything about love but I like him).”

Coming to Abhijeet, he was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. “I am an artist, I am a writer, I am a poet, I am a singer, I am a composition maker,” he said. Mahesh joked and told him that he could become the next prime minister. Abhijeet said that he was confident of winning the show.

With the entry of wildcard contestants, it seems the makers are trying their best to make the show more interesting. They already hinted at Devoleena having a possible love angle inside the house. What are your thoughts? Do you feel the wild card contestants can improve the show’s TRPs? Vote below and let us know: