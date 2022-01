Bigg Boss 15: Will Umar Riaz re-enter Salman Khan's show? Brother Asim Riaz BREAKS SILENCE – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Umar Riaz is the recent contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house. His elimination was a very dramatic one as he had to leave the show because of getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. His fans could not believe that he is out of the show and came out to support him on Twitter with full Josh. Brother Asim Riaz, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, also posted a picture with Umar post the eviction. Now, a video of Asim has gone viral on social media in which he is talking about Umar Riaz's eliminations. He surely appeared upset and stated that Umar was instigated. He also called Umar's elimination 'unfair' and that this is not the first time that Bigg Boss has taken such an unfair decision. Later, he was also asked if Umar Riaz is going to re-enter Bigg Boss 15 house. There is a strong buzz that he may enter the show again as a wild card contestant. However, Asim Riaz refused to comment on the same. He stated that 'wo mujhe nahi malum hai' when asked about Asim's re-entry. Watch the video above.

On the other hand, 'no umar then who is bb' is trending on Twitter. Netizens are making themselves heard clear that they want to see Umar Riaz back in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Will he be back? Only time will tell. Until then watch this space for more updates from Bigg Boss 15.