Bigg Boss 15 has been running on low TRPs and the makers of the hosted controversial show have been trying their best to bring new twists and turns to spice up the ongoing dull season. And the first blow came with shocking mid-week eliminations that took out 4 contestants one after the other.

After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, , and Vishal Kotian became the next 3 contestants to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. And now, 3 wildcards entries are being made in the form of , and who have been the participants from the previous seasons.

Rakhi is known for creating a buzz. She said that she is going to give an answer to all those who are calling her a 'liar' on entering the house with her husband Ritesh. Rakhi's husband who has never made a public appearance will be seen on the show and the actress, model and dancer has all plans to show a different avatar of her on the show.

and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also coming in as wild card entries to raise the bar for the game. The two look determined and charged up to take on the housemates. Rakhi along with Rashami and Devoleena will enter the show as the new VIP members and turn the tables on the current lot of contestants.

While the competition is getting more serious day-by day, we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience if they feel that the 3 wildcards contestants will be able to raise the bar or not.

