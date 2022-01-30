After 's eviction, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 now has three contestants namely Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal fighting it out for the winner's title. Nishant Bhat has opted to walk out of the show with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. He was the only contestant among the top five to opt for the money instead of fighting it out till the end. And it seems like the next finalists to get voted out from the finale race is none other than Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15 Finale, Divyanka Tripathi opens up on casting couch, Shilpa Shetty REACTS to Tejasswi Prakash being cast as Naagin and more

According to the Khabri, who keeps sharing updates on 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss, tweeted that Karan has been kicked out of the winner's race. With Karan being evicted, Tejasswi and Pratik will now fight it out for the winner's trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan PUBLICALLY congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal for the first time

Take a look.

#BiggBoss15Finale: #KaranKundrra you had all the spark to win the show, but you messed it up!! Now you are out, you are too much sort!! All The Best @kkundrra #BiggBoss15 — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) January 30, 2022

Shamita's eviction was announced by the Gehraiyaan stars , and Siddhant Chaturvedi when they went inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to interact with the top 4 finalists. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Shamita Shetty out of the race with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal in top 3?

Interestingly, in the past, Nishant's fellow contestants had guessed correctly that he would leave the show when presented with a lucrative offer. The other four contestants, in fact, were left shell-shocked by his decision.

Salman Khan termed Nishant's decision and his subsequent eviction as a sad moment in the journey of Bigg Boss 15. The superstar wished Nishant the very best for his career and said that he had played the game to the best of his capabilities.