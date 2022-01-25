Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its end. The show hosted by got an extension of 2 weeks and now we will finally know the winner. With the elimination of and Abhijit Bichukle, we have contestants - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and in the running to win the trophy. While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are there since the Bigg Boss 15 beginning, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal's journey has been going on since Bigg Boss OTT. Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant entered the show mid-way as wild card contestants. They have been a part of previous seasons but have never won the Bigg Boss title. Soon we shall see a two more contestants getting eliminated from the show leaving us with the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 15. On that note, who do you think will turn out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 15? Take the poll, vote now and let us know your thoughts. Also Read - ‘OMG UMAR IS SHIRTLESS’ trends as fans swoon over Umar Riaz’s chiselled body – see tweets

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is set to take place on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM as announced by Salman Khan. It is going to be a star-studded event as many celebs will be gracing the show. We will also see the eliminated contestants making their presence felt once again on the show. Compared to previous seasons, Bigg Boss 15 remained to be less on drama, action, fights and entertainment factor. Tejasswi and Karan's love angle kept them in the news while Shamita Shetty's fights kept her buzzing on social media.